We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

BK stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.