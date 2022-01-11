Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 200,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,104,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

DCRDU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

