Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Suncor Energy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SU stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

