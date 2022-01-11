Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $143,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

