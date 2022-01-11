Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010534 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00503452 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

