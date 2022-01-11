3,779 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

