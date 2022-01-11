Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.57.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

