Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 358 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,014 shares of company stock worth $79,559,792. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

