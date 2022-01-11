Commerce Bank Sells 360 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

