Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natura &Co by 114.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

