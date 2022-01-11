We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American International Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.