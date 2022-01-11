M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

KIDS opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

