Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Western Midstream Partners worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 239,793 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of WES stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

