Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.