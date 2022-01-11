Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,013 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Workday by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,803.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

