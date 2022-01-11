Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 943.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 91,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

