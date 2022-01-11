JustInvest LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

