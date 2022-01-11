Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.92% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $30,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

