Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.12.
About Fuwei Films
