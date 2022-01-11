Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

