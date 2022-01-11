ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 8.1% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ICHI has a market cap of $23.90 million and $487,950.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00013911 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,104,101 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

