JustInvest LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of FBHS opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

