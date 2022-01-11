Commerce Bank Buys 997 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

