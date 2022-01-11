Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $345.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $228.91 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.