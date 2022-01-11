BinaryX Trading Down 45.1% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.95 or 0.00076332 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $64.64 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010534 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00503452 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

