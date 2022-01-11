James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives GBX 1,177.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.98).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.61) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.61) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.66) to GBX 625 ($8.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
FSJ opened at GBX 418.50 ($5.68) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($17.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The firm has a market cap of £211.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.57.
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.