James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives GBX 1,177.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.98).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.61) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.61) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.66) to GBX 625 ($8.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FSJ opened at GBX 418.50 ($5.68) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($17.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The firm has a market cap of £211.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.57.

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($135,738.48).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

