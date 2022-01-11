Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

