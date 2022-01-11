Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

