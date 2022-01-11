Jennison Associates LLC Sells 380,570 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380,570 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

