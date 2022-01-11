Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,699,622 shares of company stock worth $83,861,861 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $34,483,000.

NYSE WRBY opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

