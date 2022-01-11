Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.48 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Transfer worth $37,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.