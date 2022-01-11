Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $956,000 Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.35. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.