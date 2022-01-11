Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

