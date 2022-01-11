Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 37,627 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

