Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Raymond James worth $69,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Raymond James by 46.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 53.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

