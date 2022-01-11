The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $65,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $193.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

