Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 785,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.2 days.
Parkland stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.90.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
