Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE:BEP opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

