Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Drops By 18.8%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

