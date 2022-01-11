TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.93 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $291.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.61 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

