Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $94,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

