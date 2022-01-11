We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $612,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

