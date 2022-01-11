MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,053.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,553.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.46 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

