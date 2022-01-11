First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

