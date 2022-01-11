Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

