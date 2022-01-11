First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

