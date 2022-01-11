First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

