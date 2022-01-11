First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $563,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $156.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.23.

