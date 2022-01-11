Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

