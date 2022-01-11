Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GLP opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $854.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

